Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encompass Health by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 667.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $112.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Encompass Health's payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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