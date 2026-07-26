Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,355 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,692 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $205,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 18,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Five Below to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.05.

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Five Below Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FIVE opened at $203.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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