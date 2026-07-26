Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $25.84 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,198.14. This represents a 10.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,832,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.33.

View Our Latest Report on Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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