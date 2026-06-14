Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,710,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $168.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $220.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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