Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,619 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,926,000. Waste Management comprises 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $322,479,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $146,053,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,733,944 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,849,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,008,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,013,831,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 53.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 791,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $176,338,000 after purchasing an additional 276,832 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $247.42 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.57 and a 1-year high of $249.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.9450 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,365 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $300,163.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $771,629.10. This trade represents a 28.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,546. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

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