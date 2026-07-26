Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 12,896 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,905 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Axis Capital worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $491,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,238 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $373,412,000 after acquiring an additional 299,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $170,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,004 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $148,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,370,479 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $146,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $250,869.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,573,985.43. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axis Capital Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AXS opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $116.95.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $122.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Axis Capital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.45.

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About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report).

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