Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 174,575 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 316.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,692 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 174,575 shares during the period. Rocket Lab comprises about 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $82,110,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,724,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,868,952.06. The trade was a 36.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 8.7%

Shares of RKLB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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