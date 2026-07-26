Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,854,750 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $131,661,000 after buying an additional 60,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,366,331 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $207,953,000 after buying an additional 454,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PBF Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,222,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $153,452,000 after buying an additional 1,137,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.53) EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $5,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,712,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $856,625,218.56. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,541,570 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

Key PBF Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: PBF was added to multiple Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists on July 24, including momentum, value, income, and general strong-buy screens, which can boost trader interest and signal improving analyst sentiment. Article Title

PBF was added to multiple Zacks lists on July 24, including momentum, value, income, and general strong-buy screens, which can boost trader interest and signal improving analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks pieces highlighted PBF as a top-ranked growth, value, income, and momentum stock , reinforcing the idea that the name is screening well across multiple investment styles. Article Title

Several Zacks pieces highlighted PBF as a , reinforcing the idea that the name is screening well across multiple investment styles. Positive Sentiment: PBF was featured in a “Best Momentum Stocks” article and noted as being up strongly over the past week, suggesting short-term buying momentum remains intact. Article Title

PBF was featured in a article and noted as being up strongly over the past week, suggesting short-term buying momentum remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: One article compared PBF’s year-to-date performance with peers like Phillips 66, which is mainly a relative-performance check and not a direct catalyst. Article Title

One article compared PBF’s year-to-date performance with peers like Phillips 66, which is mainly a relative-performance check and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another note said PBF does not have the ideal setup for a likely earnings beat ahead of next week’s report, so investors may remain cautious until the company releases results. Article Title

Another note said PBF does not have the ideal setup for a likely earnings beat ahead of next week’s report, so investors may remain cautious until the company releases results. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published an earnings preview titled “Don’t Get Trapped At The Top”, which suggests some skepticism about upside after the recent run-up. Article Title

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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