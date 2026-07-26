Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,774 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Trading Down 0.1%

B opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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