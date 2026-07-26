Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,774 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.
Barrick Mining News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gold’s strength and expectations for continued central bank buying are keeping Barrick in the spotlight as investors look for miners that can benefit from higher bullion prices. Experts recommend buying gold and silver! Barrick Mining, Newmont, First Majestic Silver, and Desert Gold in focus
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Barrick as a potential beneficiary of a gold breakout, with some suggesting the stock could reflect bullion’s strength if prices stay elevated. Can Barrick Mining NYSE: B Reflect Gold's Strength as Bullion Keeps Firm This Week?
- Positive Sentiment: Barrick announced an exploration program with Midland on the Lewis gold project, adding to the company’s growth pipeline and reinforcing its exploration footprint. Midland, in Partnership with Barrick, Commences an Exploration Program for Gold on the Lewis Project
- Positive Sentiment: Barrick also bought a 10% stake in Kingfisher Metals, a move that signals continued interest in securing optionality on prospective mining assets. Barrick Mining Buys 10% Stake in Kingfisher Metals for C$20.9 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary says investors are rotating into gold and silver miners, but this is more of a sector call than a Barrick-specific catalyst. Gold price above USD 4,000 and central bank rally: Barrick Mining, Lahontan Gold, Newmont—time to buy now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Barrick said it supports local content rules, a policy stance that may help relationships with host governments but is not an immediate earnings driver. Barrick supports local content rules
- Negative Sentiment: A valuation article argues Barrick may be about 15% overvalued on cash flow concerns, suggesting some investors may worry the stock has outpaced fundamentals. Barrick (B) Stock May Be 15% Overvalued On Cash Flow Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly lowered its price target on Barrick to $50, which can signal more cautious expectations from analysts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Barrick Mining NYSE: B Price Target to $50.00
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.46.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining
Barrick Mining Trading Down 0.1%
B opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $54.69.
Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.
Barrick Mining Company Profile
(Free Report
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Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.
The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.
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