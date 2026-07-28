Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

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COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.76. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the sale, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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