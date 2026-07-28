Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Barclays PLC $BCS

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company's stock.

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Barclays Trading Up 2.3%

BCS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $312.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Further Reading

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