Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,039 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $202,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 405.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,743,000 after purchasing an additional 431,725 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4,507.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 318,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 311,759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,036,000 after purchasing an additional 254,142 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 982,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $225,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,246,815.16. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $1,077,543.36. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 135,407 shares in the company, valued at $22,187,791.02. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,983. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $122.77 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The business had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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