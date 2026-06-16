Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 28,137 Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSXY. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

VSXY stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSXY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.86 per share, for a total transaction of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This represents a 16.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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