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Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,199 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Equinix logo with Finance background
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Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after acquiring an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Equinix by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,798,000 after acquiring an additional 252,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $219,342,000 after acquiring an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,153.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,084.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,056.85 and a 200-day moving average of $986.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.62 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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