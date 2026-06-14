Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 36,787 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $403.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $364.24 and its 200 day moving average is $291.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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