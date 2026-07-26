Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 43,134 Sempra Energy $SRE

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,734,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,774,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,273,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,971,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,298,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 116,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,163,523 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,073,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated its Buy rating on Sempra Energy, reinforcing a constructive view on the utility’s outlook. Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Morgan Stanley reiterated its rating on Sempra Energy, reinforcing a constructive view on the utility’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.07 and raised its FY2029 estimate to $6.46 , suggesting stronger earnings power over time.

KeyCorp lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to and raised its FY2029 estimate to , suggesting stronger earnings power over time. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s longer-term forecasts for FY2027 and FY2028 remain solid at $5.49 and $5.93 per share, respectively, supporting the case for gradual earnings growth.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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