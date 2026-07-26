Entropy Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 799.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $128.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.16.

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Key Stories Impacting Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat Q1 earnings estimates, with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.88 expected, and revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Business Wire earnings release

Deckers beat Q1 earnings estimates, with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.88 expected, and revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year EPS outlook to $7.35-$7.50 and highlighted stronger direct-to-consumer performance, suggesting management still sees healthy demand and better profitability potential. MSN forecast raise article

The company raised its full-year EPS outlook to $7.35-$7.50 and highlighted stronger direct-to-consumer performance, suggesting management still sees healthy demand and better profitability potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, but several lowered price targets after the report, including Truist, Needham, Telsey, and Baird, reflecting a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a major change in the long-term story. Benzinga analyst update

Analysts remain constructive overall, but several lowered price targets after the report, including Truist, Needham, Telsey, and Baird, reflecting a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a major change in the long-term story. Negative Sentiment: Shares are reacting to guidance and cost concerns: investors were disappointed that tariff and freight pressures are expected to weigh on margins, and the stock fell even after the earnings beat. Zacks margin pressure article

Shares are reacting to guidance and cost concerns: investors were disappointed that tariff and freight pressures are expected to weigh on margins, and the stock fell even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Wall Street Journal noted that sales growth slowed in the quarter, which reinforces concerns that growth may be moderating even as HOKA continues to perform well. WSJ sales growth article

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $96.18 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 18.54%.The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

See Also

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