Entropy Technologies LP Raises Position in Visa Inc. $V

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Visa were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after buying an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.9%

V opened at $321.98 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.40. The company has a market capitalization of $577.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $363.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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