Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 526.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $316,057,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,019,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $156,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,779 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $80.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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