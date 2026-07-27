Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $150,327,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,251,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 142,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,381,000 after buying an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $84,251,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is currently 126.65%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

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