Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 318.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,568,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report).

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