Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 26,746 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

MU stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $677.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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