Entropy Technologies LP Sells 104,962 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,056 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 104,962 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in SLB were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in SLB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SLB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SLB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 21,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SLB from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SLB's dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

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