Entropy Technologies LP Sells 10,743 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $727,513,000 after purchasing an additional 271,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,589,425 shares of the technology company's stock worth $801,267,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $706,442,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $706,078,000 after buying an additional 574,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,728,089 shares of the technology company's stock worth $385,761,000 after buying an additional 189,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

NYSE:VEEV opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to strong-buy and later set a $232 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Tickerreport.com

Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to and later set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a cash-heavy stock with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Yahoo Finance

Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to steady execution and attractive P/E multiples , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Seeking Alpha

Recent commentary points to and , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. MSN

Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently declined more than the broader market, reminding investors that near-term volatility remains a risk despite the positive analyst coverage. Yahoo Finance

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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