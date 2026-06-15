Entropy Technologies LP Sells 19,084 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,211 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,084 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $366.81 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.16. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $373.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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