Entropy Technologies LP Sells 31,191 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,860 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,191 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Relx were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 23.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.2785 dividend. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Relx Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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