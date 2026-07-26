Entropy Technologies LP Sells 8,017 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Evercore cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $262.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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