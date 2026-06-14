Entropy Technologies LP Takes $14.79 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,024 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,787,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ABT opened at $87.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott declared its 410th consecutive quarterly dividend , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a 63-cent per share quarterly dividend. Abbott declares 410th consecutive quarterly dividend

Abbott declared its , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a quarterly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of $5.48 per share , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power.

Erste Group Bank for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for Libre Duo , supporting the company’s innovation story.

Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for , supporting the company’s innovation story. Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott “structurally undervalued,” but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Abbott Laboratories Remains Structurally Undervalued

Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly to $6.04 from $6.05 , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment.

Erste Group also to from , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest.

Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on Abbott from $120 to $102 , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. BofA adjusts price target on Abbott Laboratories to 102 from 120

BofA on Abbott from , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has shown Abbott slipping more than the broader market , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Market

Recent trading has shown Abbott , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Portfolio filings showing Elfun Trusts exited Abbott may also add a small amount of selling pressure, though this is not a major fundamental development. Elfun Trusts Exits Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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