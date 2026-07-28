Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,137 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 113.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $407.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.81. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5 exceeded quarterly expectations. Fiscal Q3 2026 EPS was $4.73, up from $4.16 a year earlier and above the roughly $4.00 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $865.1 million, topping estimates of approximately $834.6 million. F5 Networks Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Fiscal Q3 2026 EPS was $4.73, up from $4.16 a year earlier and above the roughly $4.00 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $865.1 million, topping estimates of approximately $834.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Product growth remained strong. F5 reported 19% year-over-year product-revenue growth and 11% total-revenue growth, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Management said customers continue to prioritize secure application and API delivery amid rising cybersecurity risks associated with artificial intelligence adoption. F5 Reports Third Quarter Results

F5 reported 19% year-over-year product-revenue growth and 11% total-revenue growth, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Management said customers continue to prioritize secure application and API delivery amid rising cybersecurity risks associated with artificial intelligence adoption. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its outlook again. F5 increased its full-year revenue-growth forecast for the third time this year, reflecting robust demand for its secure networking solutions. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21–$17.33 exceeds the $15.75 consensus, while fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.14–$4.26 is above the $3.95 consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $870 million–$890 million also exceeds expectations. F5 Raises Annual Revenue Growth Forecast

F5 increased its full-year revenue-growth forecast for the third time this year, reflecting robust demand for its secure networking solutions. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21–$17.33 exceeds the $15.75 consensus, while fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.14–$4.26 is above the $3.95 consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $870 million–$890 million also exceeds expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage had anticipated approximately $4.00 in EPS and $833.6 million in revenue, leaving the focus on whether F5 could deliver an earnings beat and raise its outlook—both of which occurred. F5 Earnings Preview

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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