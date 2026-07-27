Entropy Technologies LP Takes $2.31 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $1,268,427.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,285.39. This represents a 43.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. This represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $347.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.42. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.34 and a fifty-two week high of $348.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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