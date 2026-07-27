Entropy Technologies LP Takes $2.54 Million Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,602.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 370,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $23,233,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 53,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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