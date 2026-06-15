Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,425 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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