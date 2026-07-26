Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in IREN Limited $IREN

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in IREN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 8,700,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,200 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IREN by 14,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock worth $168,880,000 after buying an additional 4,440,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth about $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,075,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,621,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 355,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 4.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IREN from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IREN to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here