Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 56,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $366.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $362.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $361.61 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $321.90 and its 200-day moving average is $348.74. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.20 and a 1-year high of $486.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $548.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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