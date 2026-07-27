Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,476 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after buying an additional 5,012,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,717 shares of the technology company's stock worth $198,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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