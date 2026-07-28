Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,646 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Key Headlines Impacting Sun Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting Sun Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter core funds from operations (CFFO) came in at $1.84 per share , above the FactSet estimate of $1.76, indicating that the REIT’s underlying property operations performed better than the headline loss suggests. Sun Communities CFFO report

Second-quarter core funds from operations (CFFO) came in at , above the FactSet estimate of $1.76, indicating that the REIT’s underlying property operations performed better than the headline loss suggests. Positive Sentiment: Sun Communities raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $6.94–$7.10 , modestly above the $6.93 analyst consensus. The midpoint also implies confidence in earnings performance for the remainder of the year.

Sun Communities raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , modestly above the $6.93 analyst consensus. The midpoint also implies confidence in earnings performance for the remainder of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.23–$2.33 brackets the $2.24 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to be broadly in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of brackets the $2.24 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to be broadly in line with Wall Street forecasts. Negative Sentiment: The REIT reported a $8.08 diluted loss per share, far below the $0.66 consensus estimate. The company said the loss included discontinued operations, but the size of the miss is likely weighing on sentiment. Revenue of $478.4 million also fell well short of the $623.4 million analyst estimate. Sun Communities second-quarter results

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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