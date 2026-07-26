Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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