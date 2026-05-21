Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 16,844 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.16 and a one year high of $235.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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