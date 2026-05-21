Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,998 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean announced a new partnership with Affirm to offer flexible, interest-free installment payments for cruise bookings in the UK and Canada, which could support bookings and customer conversion. Article Title

Royal Caribbean announced a new partnership with Affirm to offer flexible, interest-free installment payments for cruise bookings in the UK and Canada, which could support bookings and customer conversion. Neutral Sentiment: RCL has been one of the most-searched stocks on Zacks, signaling elevated investor interest, though this is not a direct catalyst for earnings or operations. Article Title

RCL has been one of the most-searched stocks on Zacks, signaling elevated investor interest, though this is not a direct catalyst for earnings or operations. Negative Sentiment: Mexico’s rejection of the company’s “Perfect Day” project could hurt Royal Caribbean’s growth plans and raises regulatory risk around a key investment opportunity. Article Title

Mexico’s rejection of the company’s “Perfect Day” project could hurt Royal Caribbean’s growth plans and raises regulatory risk around a key investment opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts at Zacks Research lowered earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean, suggesting some slowing in expected profitability versus prior forecasts. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.21.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.8%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $254.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $270.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,245,155 shares of company stock valued at $393,013,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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