Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TEL opened at $202.47 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 29.01%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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