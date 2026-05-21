Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,728 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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