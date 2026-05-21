Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,155 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Article Title

The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Article Title

Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Neutral Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Article Title

Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary and fund commentary referenced BSX as having “weak results” or falling on that basis, which adds to the perception of recent pressure on the shares. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $109.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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