Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $950,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 66,546 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Block were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Block Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 268,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,112,675. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $40,710.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 480,978 shares in the company, valued at $33,586,693.74. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 58,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XYZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Arete Research upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Block from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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