Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,623 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,589.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 4.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,018.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.71. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $1,641.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDK. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,207.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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