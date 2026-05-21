Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,230.41 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,079.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,419.17. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,619.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here