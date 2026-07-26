Enviri Corporation $NVRI Position Reduced by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Enviri accounts for approximately 1.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Enviri worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enviri by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,838 shares of the company's stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Enviri by 69.1% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,692,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,484,000 after buying an additional 691,949 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enviri during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviri by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,519 shares of the company's stock worth $27,516,000 after buying an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company's stock.

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Enviri Stock Down 1.8%

NVRI stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.59. Enviri Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.37 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enviri from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

In other news, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $160,410.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,354.50. This trade represents a 102.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Inc NYSE: NVRI is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

See Also

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