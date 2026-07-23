Envision Financial Transparency LLC Invests $3.46 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Envision Financial Transparency LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. RTX comprises about 3.4% of Envision Financial Transparency LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.89. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $149.11 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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