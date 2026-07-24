Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780,948 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.00% of Envista worth $248,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Envista by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Envista by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Envista by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVST

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

See Also

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