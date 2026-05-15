EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 1,729.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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