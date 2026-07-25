EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 116,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $88,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 39.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 311 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,577 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here